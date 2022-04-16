This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Between March 22 to April 16 - petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by ₹10 per litre - the highest ever rise during 16 days since fuel prices were deregulated two decades back.
In the first half of April month, petrol consumption in India dropped broadly 10% compared to the same period in the preceding month. Meanwhile, diesel demand fell by 15.6% so far this month. Fuel sales were impacted as record level spikes in prices in a short 16-day period dampened demand.
Also, cooking gas LPG reversed its trend and witnessed a 1.7% month-on-month decline in consumption from April 1 - 15. The LPG consumption growth was strong during the pandemic, however, demand has taken a hit in the latest period due to soaring prices.
As per preliminary From April 1 to 15, petrol sales of government-owned oil firms stood at 1.12 million tonnes and were nearly 12.1% high compared to the same period last year, and also 19.6% yo from the period in 2019. However, the consumption of petrol dipped 9.7% from the 1.24 million tonnes of sales recorded in the first fifteen days of March 2022.
Furthermore, the most-used fuel in the country diesel recorded a 7.4% yoy jump in sales to about 3 million tonnes in the first half of April, which was also 4.8% higher than the same period in 2019. However, consumption of this fuel dropped 15.6% compared to 3.53 million tonnes of consumption logged in between March 1-15.
Moreover, the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) sales climbed 9.8% to 231,400 tonnes from April 1-15, however, was 25.9% less than pre-COVID levels of 2019. The sales were, however, 1.7% lower than 235,400 tonnes of sales in the first half of March 2022.
However, in the first half of April, LPG consumption slipped marginally by 0.7% year-on-year to 1.02 million tonnes. Notably, this was 4% lower than April 2020 and 20.5% less than the 1.3 million tonnes demand from March 1-15 of this year.
Industry sources said while there was panic buying by individual vehicle owners in the first half of March, petrol pump dealers topped up not just their storage tanks but also any mobile browser or tanker truck they had, reported by PTI.
Last month, on the 22nd, the state-owned oil marketing companies (OMC) ended a 137-day hiatus in rate revision and began to pass on the $30 per barrel increase in the cost of raw material (crude oil) during that period when five states including Uttar Pradesh went to polls.
Between March 22 to April 16 - petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by ₹10 per litre - the highest ever rise during 16 days since fuel prices were deregulated two decades back.
Also, on March 22, cooking gas prices were increased by ₹50 per cylinder to ₹949.50 -- the highest-ever rate for the subsidised fuel. Not just that, even jet fuel prices have been hiked to their highest level of ₹1,13,202.33 per kilolitre, resulting in a 20.5% fall in sales month-on-month.
