As per preliminary From April 1 to 15, petrol sales of government-owned oil firms stood at 1.12 million tonnes and were nearly 12.1% high compared to the same period last year, and also 19.6% yo from the period in 2019. However, the consumption of petrol dipped 9.7% from the 1.24 million tonnes of sales recorded in the first fifteen days of March 2022.

