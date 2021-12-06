NEW DELHI : Minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary told Lok Sabha on Monday that excise duty on petrol and diesel has been calibrated to generate resources for infrastructure and other developmental items of expenditure keeping in view the prevalent fiscal situation.

The minister said in a written reply to a question that the total excise duty including cesses collected from petroleum products during last seven financial years--from FY15 to FY21--was about Rs. 16.7 trillion.

The total central excise duty on unbranded petrol was Rs. 9.2 a litre in 2013-14, while that on unbranded diesel was Rs. 3.46 a litre. At present, the total central excise duty on unbranded petrol is Rs. 27.9 a litre and that on unbranded diesel is Rs. 21.80 a litre.

“Central excise duty collected from petrol and diesel, similar to other taxes together form part of the overall gross tax revenue of the Central government and are used to fund various schemes and programmes of the government as well as for infrastructure development, Chaudhary informed the house.

The union government had on 3 November announced a sharp excise duty reduction of ₹10 a litre on diesel and ₹5 a litre on petrol offering a big relief to consumers on the eve of Deepavali. Following that, most states and union territories reduced taxes on petrol and diesel.

