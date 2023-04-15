Home / News / India /  Fugitive Mehul Choksi cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda - Here's why
Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Chowksi cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda without a court order. Wanted in India in connection with the 13000 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case, the businessman had fled the country in January 2018. While the MEA insisted recently that it would make all efforts to make economic fugitives face justice in the country, recent developments have made it a slim possibility. 

 A high court in Antigua and Barbuda ruled in his favour on Saturday. Responding to his civil lawsuit, the court prohibiting Choksi's removal without a HC ruling following an inter party hearing. This will also be subject to the claimant exhausting all available legal remedies, including appeals. 

While India has initiated extradition proceedings against the PNB fraud case accused, he is currently a citizen of the Carribean country. Previous efforts to extradite him have been unsuccessful.

Earlier this year, Interpol also dropped Choksi from the Red Corner Notice list - a move that grants him freedom to freely travel out of Antigua and Barbuda.

(with inputs from agencies)

