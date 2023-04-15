Fugitive Mehul Choksi cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda - Here's why

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Chowksi cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda without a court order. Wanted in India in connection with the ₹13000 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case, the businessman had fled the country in January 2018. While the MEA insisted recently that it would make all efforts to make economic fugitives face justice in the country, recent developments have made it a slim possibility.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}