Home / News / India /  Amritpal Singh's top aide arrested from Punjab, was last seen fleeing with the fugitive pro-Khalistani leader
Back

Pro-Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh's top aide Papalpreet Singh was arrested from Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Sunday. According to an ANI report quoting sources the operation was conducted by Punjab Police and its counter-intelligence unit.

Amritpal Singh escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances. Visuals shared in the ensuing days indicated that the Waris Punjab De chief had been travelling with the now arrested aide. 

CCTV footage indicated that the duo had been harboured by a woman at her home in Kurukshetra district's Shahabad on March 19. Earlier reports had also suggested that they were spotted in UP's Lakhipur Kheri area on March 23. CCTV footage - purportedly from Patiala - also showed Singh and his key associate Papalpreet Singh walking through the streets while talking on a mobile phone.

Singh and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

On March 30, 'Waris Punjab De' chief and pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh surfaced in a new video and said he was not "a fugitive" and would soon "appear in front of the world". Amritpal Singh also sought to address some comments about earlier visuals involving him in the unverified video.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout