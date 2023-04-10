Pro-Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh's top aide Papalpreet Singh was arrested from Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Sunday. According to an ANI report quoting sources the operation was conducted by Punjab Police and its counter-intelligence unit.

Amritpal Singh escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances. Visuals shared in the ensuing days indicated that the Waris Punjab De chief had been travelling with the now arrested aide.

CCTV footage indicated that the duo had been harboured by a woman at her home in Kurukshetra district's Shahabad on March 19. Earlier reports had also suggested that they were spotted in UP's Lakhipur Kheri area on March 23. CCTV footage - purportedly from Patiala - also showed Singh and his key associate Papalpreet Singh walking through the streets while talking on a mobile phone.

Singh and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

On March 30, 'Waris Punjab De' chief and pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh surfaced in a new video and said he was not "a fugitive" and would soon "appear in front of the world". Amritpal Singh also sought to address some comments about earlier visuals involving him in the unverified video.

