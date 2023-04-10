Amritpal Singh's top aide arrested from Punjab, was last seen fleeing with the fugitive pro-Khalistani leader1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 02:42 PM IST
Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh has been on the run since March 18 - the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him.
Pro-Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh's top aide Papalpreet Singh was arrested from Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Sunday. According to an ANI report quoting sources the operation was conducted by Punjab Police and its counter-intelligence unit.
