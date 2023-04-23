Fugitive Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh surrenders after addressing Gurudwara gathering | Watch2 min read . 08:53 AM IST
- Punjab Police launched the crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De' on March 18.
Amritpal Singh, a preacher who had been on the run from the police for over a month, surrendered in Moga, Punjab this morning.
Amritpal Singh, a preacher who had been on the run from the police for over a month, surrendered in Moga, Punjab this morning.
Before surrendering, he spoke at a gathering in a Gurdwara located in Rode village of Moga district. He was arrested by officials at the Gurdwara.
Before surrendering, he spoke at a gathering in a Gurdwara located in Rode village of Moga district. He was arrested by officials at the Gurdwara.
It should be noted that Moga is the birthplace of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a terrorist and separatist associated with the Khalistan movement.
It should be noted that Moga is the birthplace of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a terrorist and separatist associated with the Khalistan movement.
Amritpal Singh, who is referred to as "Bhindranwale 2.0" by his followers, is being transferred to Dibrugarh jail in Assam, where his nine associates are currently imprisoned.
Amritpal Singh, who is referred to as "Bhindranwale 2.0" by his followers, is being transferred to Dibrugarh jail in Assam, where his nine associates are currently imprisoned.
Punjab Police launched the crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De' on March 18.
Punjab Police launched the crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De' on March 18.
Amritpal Singh and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attack police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.
Amritpal Singh and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attack police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.
“He is an NSA subject and will be taken to Dibrugarh," said the officer. The Punjab Police has already invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the Khalistan sympathizer.
“He is an NSA subject and will be taken to Dibrugarh," said the officer. The Punjab Police has already invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the Khalistan sympathizer.
Earlier, Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur has been detained by Punjab police at Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport, Amritsar as she was trying to board a flight to London.
Earlier, Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur has been detained by Punjab police at Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport, Amritsar as she was trying to board a flight to London.
In February, Amritpal Singh’s armed supporters stormed a police station demanding the release of an arrested aide.
In February, Amritpal Singh’s armed supporters stormed a police station demanding the release of an arrested aide.
The incident was the latest in a string of criminal charges against Singh and his supporters. He’s also wanted for inciting violence.
The incident was the latest in a string of criminal charges against Singh and his supporters. He’s also wanted for inciting violence.
Around a month ago, the Punjab police issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) and a lookout circular (LOC) against the leader of 'Waris Punjab De'. Since March 18, when the police launched a large-scale operation to find him, Amritpal Singh has been evading the authorities.
Around a month ago, the Punjab police issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) and a lookout circular (LOC) against the leader of 'Waris Punjab De'. Since March 18, when the police launched a large-scale operation to find him, Amritpal Singh has been evading the authorities.
This crackdown came more than three weeks after supporters of Amritpal stormed the Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides named Lovepreet Toofan.
This crackdown came more than three weeks after supporters of Amritpal stormed the Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides named Lovepreet Toofan.