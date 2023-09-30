Fukrey 3 review: The third part of the Fukrey series was released on 28 September. The film with a stellar cast including Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Pulkit Samrat has managed to earn ₹8.82 crore at the Indian box office on its first day. As per Sacnilk.com, the film might earn ₹7.50 crore nett in India on Day 2. The last two parts 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns' had audiences in splits and emerged as hits at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively. “Fukrey 3" is the third installment in the buddy comedy franchise. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the third installment does not have actor Ali Fazal who was part of the initial 2 films. Though film critics have appreciated the film, however, mixed reviews is seen from the audience. Giving four stars to the film, Film Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the movie is wild, wacky, crazy, twisted and funny. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel called the third installment of the film extremely funny and a top notch entertainer. In a post on X, he wrote, “Director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba executes the Solid Script written by Vipul Vigil with perfection. Screenplay is fast paced with non stop hilarious scenes weaved in the narration.. Varun Sharma as CHOOCHA SINGH is the Show Runner of Fukrey-3, he carried the entire film on his shoulders & delivered an HOWLARIOUS PERFORMANCE. Pulkit Samrat, Manjot are in Top form.. #PankajTripathi act as a Backbone of the film.. #RichaChaddha Shines as Bholi Punjaban. Interval Twist & Climax are the Major Highlights. This time Deja Chu & Petrol has potential to set the box office on fire."

Netizens review of Fukrey 3

Netizens on X said the film is disappointment, the jokes are poor and complete waste of legendary actors. One user also wrote, “Non-stop irritating & nauseating potty jokes and toilet humor."

Another user wrote, “Comedy ke naam pe kachra it Didn't connect even for a single sec lol Waste of time"

One user wrote, “A decent Comedy Movie Just like Fukrey 1 & 2. Some comedy scenes are good. Pankaj tripathi was the best in whole movie. Varun sharma as choocha is also good but cringe at some points. Overall yaar maza to aaya hi. Climax of the movie was best."

Some other wrote, “Fukrey3InCinemas and it's a comedy masterpiece! I can't remember the last time I laughed so hard. This film is a must-watch!"

One user wrote, “Watched #Fukrey3Review , movie starts with a high and suddenly before the interval the story drops to an illogical plot and that disappointment continues till the end. Very loose story to just show chaos and non brainy stuffs. Big disappointment and shud stops the series now 1/5"

“Just watched #Fukrey3 & i must say that's an Entertaining film with many funny moments with a well delivered social message. Only problem is that Screenplay is too lengthy & has stretched a lot. #Fukrey3InCinemas #Fukrey3Review," another user wrote.