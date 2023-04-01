Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Full emergency declared at Delhi airport after FedEx aircraft suffers bird-hit

1 min read . 02:15 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
New Delhi: Passengers check screens showing the arrival/departure time of flights as they wait for their flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport on a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Around 15 flights are delayed and one was diverted due to the bad weather. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI01_09_2023_000075A)

A FedEx carrier suffered a bird hit soon after takeoff on Saturday, prompting a full emergency to be declared at Delhi airport.

A full emergency was declared at the Delhi airport on Saturday afternoon. The developments came after a Dubai bound FedEx aircraft suffered bird-hit soon after take-off.

“Delhi- Dubai FedEx flight was involved in air turnback due to a suspected bird hit at 1000 ft today. Delhi airport (DIAL) declared an emergency. Aircraft landed back safely. After inspection, it has been released for flight," the DGCA clarified later in the day.

More to come…

