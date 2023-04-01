Full emergency declared at Delhi airport after FedEx aircraft suffers bird-hit

Full emergency declared at Delhi airport after FedEx aircraft suffers bird-hit1 min read . 02:15 PM IST
A FedEx carrier suffered a bird hit soon after takeoff on Saturday, prompting a full emergency to be declared at Delhi airport.
A full emergency was declared at the Delhi airport on Saturday afternoon. The developments came after a Dubai bound FedEx aircraft suffered bird-hit soon after take-off.
“Delhi- Dubai FedEx flight was involved in air turnback due to a suspected bird hit at 1000 ft today. Delhi airport (DIAL) declared an emergency. Aircraft landed back safely. After inspection, it has been released for flight," the DGCA clarified later in the day.
According to officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport,
More to come…
