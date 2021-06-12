New Delhi: Full tax waiver is needed on all covid related medical supplies till the end of the pandemic, Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday, protesting at the continued levy of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on several items, though at a lower rate.

Badal said in a statement that covid-19 is a once in a century calamity and that compassion should be the basis for tax related decisions. Badal also alleged in a tweet after the GST Council meeting that levy on GST on covid preventive materials, masks, personal protection gear, hand sanitisers, medical grade oxygen, testing kits, ventilators, Bipap machine (a type of ventilator) and pulse oximeters was insensitive.

GST Council on Saturday reduced the tax rate on 18 classes of products including some of these items. While tax on two drugs --Tocilizumab used in treating inflammatory and autoimmune conditions and anti-fungal drug Amphotericin B—were brought down from 5% to zero, the rate on most other items were reduced to 5% from either 12% or 18%. In the case of ambulances, the tax rate was lowered from 28% to 12%. These measures are applicable till end of September. The ministers of Punjab and Delhi are seeking complete relief.

Badal said the tax relief should be based on compassion and should be available for a more realistic and reasonable time frame.

“Punjab Finance Minister, along with other finance ministers representing the Indian National Congress (INC), vehemently opposed the imposition of GST on COVID related items at this time of a national crisis, and recorded their note of dissent. The other alternative is to charge 0.1%, which is well within the powers of the GST Council, and this measure should be in place till the pandemic is over," Badal said in his statement. He also urged the central government to include representatives of the Congress party in the ministerial group that examined demands for tax cut. “It is preposterous that the principal opposition party of India in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha has been excluded in the group of ministers," Badal said. The ministerial group had given its report earlier this week.

Sisodia said in a statement that masks, sanitisers, oximeters and thermometers have become part of daily expenditure of people and that these should be made tax-free. The central government is opposed to the idea of making these tax free, said Sisodia.

“The decision to not remove tax from Covid-19 medical equipment in GST Council meeting is against interest of citizens, will add to suffering of the aam aadmi (common man)," said Sisodia in a statement.

“GST council did not listen to any of us and has not accepted these suggestions. I appeal to the Central government to have an open heart, to think about the suffering of the people and make this equipment tax-free. It is the need of the hour and will help many people reduce their cost in monthly budgets," said the minister.

An email sent to the finance ministry seeking comments remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

