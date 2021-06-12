Full GST waiver needed on covid related medical supplies, demand Punjab, Delhi

“Punjab Finance Minister, along with other finance ministers representing the Indian National Congress (INC), vehemently opposed the imposition of GST on COVID related items at this time of a national crisis, and recorded their note of dissent. The other alternative is to charge 0.1%, which is well within the powers of the GST Council, and this measure should be in place till the pandemic is over," Badal said in his statement. He also urged the central government to include representatives of the Congress party in the ministerial group that examined demands for tax cut. “It is preposterous that the principal opposition party of India in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha has been excluded in the group of ministers," Badal said. The ministerial group had given its report earlier this week.