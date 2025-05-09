Blackout News: Full list of cities impacted on day 2 amid escalating India-Pakistan conflict

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, several northern Indian states have implemented complete night-time blackouts as a precautionary measure. The move aims to safeguard civilian areas in the event of any escalation along the border. This is the second day that India has enforced complete blackouts.

According to reports from ANI, cities across Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab have enforced blackouts. In Haryana, the cities of Ambala and Panchkula have confirmed the imposition of a total blackout. Punjab has similarly enforced the measure in Firozpur, while Rajasthan reported a blackout in Jaisalmer.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also confirmed on X that Jammu city is observing a blackout, with sirens sounding across the area.

Meanwhile, in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, residents of border villages have begun evacuating to safer locations amid fears of potential conflict. “For our safety, we are moving to a safer place. Pakistan is just 2 km away from our village,” said a local resident, recalling the 1971 war when nearby Chhina Bidhi Chand village was captured.

The heightened alert follows a sharp escalation of tensions, prompting authorities to remain vigilant and prioritise civilian safety across sensitive regions.