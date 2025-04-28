Full list of India’s major crackdowns against Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack

The central government has taken a series of strong actions against Pakistan after at least 26 people were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack last week. From halting the Indus Waters Treaty to banning Youtube channels and movies, India took a slew of countermeasures against Pakistan over its support to cross-border terrorism.

Here's the full list of major crackdowns against Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack:

1. India halted the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 with Pakistan, saying that the treaty will be held in "abeyance" until Pakistan irreversibly ends its support for cross-border terrorism.

2. India closed the Integrated Check Post Attari border with Pakistan

Also Read | Govt writes to BBC over using ‘militants’ for Pahalgam terrorists

3. The government banned Pakistani nationals from travelling to India. It suspended the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals.

4. India said the overall strength of the High Commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions.

5. The account of 'Government of Pakistan' on X (formerly known as Twitter) was withheld in India.

6. The government banned streaming of 16 YouTube channels of Pakistan, including that of several media houses such as Dawn, Samaa TV, ARY News, Geo News, Razi Naama, GNN and Irshad Bhatti.'

7. At least nine houses belonging to terrorists and their overground workers have been demolished since the Pahalgam attack, news agency PTI reported.

8. Raids were carried out at more than 60 places on Saturday in Srinagar "to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem", a J&K Police spokesperson said.

9. The security forces rounded up hundreds of overground workers (OWGs) and their supporters — mostly in four south Kashmir districts — in their bid to track down the terrorists who carried out the attack on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.