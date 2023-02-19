Full list of items to be costlier and cheaper after GST Council meet

In addition to the above mentioned items, GST council is also expected to make decision on taxation on online gaming, horse racing, casinos, etc. GST rate on liquid jaggery (Raab) will be reduced from 18% to nil or 5%. GST rate will be nill if its sold loseAdding on, she said that GST rate will be nil if its is loose, while 5% will be charged if its pre-packaged and labelled. There will be GST exemption for services provided by National Testing Agency for conducting entrance examinations. There is also exemptions on coal rejects and data logers. GST on data logers is reduced to nil from 18%.