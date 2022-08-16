Full list of ministers who took oath today in Bihar cabinet

The ceremony saw, 16 ministers of RJD, 11 ministers from Janata Dal (United) , two from Congress and one from ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM, besides an Independent take oath on Tuesday
The Bihar cabinet expansion took place on Tuesday, 16 August, wherein a total of thirty one ministers were inducted, including a huge contingent of 16 from key ally Lalu Yadav party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (JDU). The new cabinet made sure it included ministers from every section of the society- including minorities.
Apart from the 16 ministers of the RJD, the cabinet included 11 ministers from Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), two from Congress and one from ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM, besides an Independent.
Five Dalits – Ashok Choudhary (JDU), Kumar Sarvajeet and Surendra Ram (RJD), Murari Gautam (Congress) and Santosh Kumar Suman (HAM) have been included in the new cabinet.
The swearing in took place at Raj Bhavan, where Governor Phagu Chauhan administered oath of office to the inductees in batches of five and six. Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who had been sworn in earlier on August 10, were among those present.
Meanwhile, the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, comprising the RJD, JD(U), Congress and the Left, has moved a no-confidence motion against Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, who belongs to the BJP.
Here is a party wise list of all the ministers who were included after the Bihar cabinet expansion today
