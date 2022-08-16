Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Full list of ministers who took oath today in Bihar cabinet

Full list of ministers who took oath today in Bihar cabinet

Patna, Aug 16 (ANI): Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan administers the oath to Congress MLA Afaqe Alam, RJD MLAs Tej Pratap Yadav and Alok Mehta, JDU MLA Bijendra Yadav and Vijay Choudhry as Bihar Cabinet minister during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan, in Patna on Tuesday.
2 min read . 03:45 PM ISTLivemint

  • The ceremony saw, 16 ministers of RJD, 11 ministers from Janata Dal (United) , two from Congress and one from ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM, besides an Independent take oath on Tuesday

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Bihar cabinet expansion took place on Tuesday, 16 August, wherein a total of thirty one ministers were inducted, including a huge contingent of 16 from key ally Lalu Yadav party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (JDU). The new cabinet made sure it included ministers from every section of the society- including minorities. 

Apart from the 16 ministers of the RJD, the cabinet included 11 ministers from Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), two from Congress and one from ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM, besides an Independent.

Five Dalits – Ashok Choudhary (JDU), Kumar Sarvajeet and Surendra Ram (RJD), Murari Gautam (Congress) and Santosh Kumar Suman (HAM) have been included in the new cabinet.

The swearing in took place at Raj Bhavan, where Governor Phagu Chauhan administered oath of office to the inductees in batches of five and six. Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who had been sworn in earlier on August 10, were among those present.

Meanwhile, the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, comprising the RJD, JD(U), Congress and the Left, has moved a no-confidence motion against Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, who belongs to the BJP.

Here is a party wise list of all the ministers who were included after the Bihar cabinet expansion today

-Nitish Kumar (JDU) – Chief Minister 

-Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) – Deputy CM 

11 Janata Dal (United) ministers 

-Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (JDU) 

-Bijendra Yadav (JDU) 

-Shravan Kumar (JDU) 

-Ashok Choudhary (JDU) 

-Leshi Singh (JDU) 

-Sanjay Jha (JDU) 

-Madan Sahni (JDU) 

-Sheela Kumari (JDU) 

-Sunil Kumar (JDU) 

-Mohd Zama Khan (JDU) 

-Jayant Raj (JDU) 

16 Rashtriya Janata Dal members

-Tej Pratap Yadav (RJD) 

-Alok Mehta (RJD) 

-Surendra Prasad Yadav (RJD) 

-Ramanand Yadav (RJD) 

-Kumar Sarvajeet (RJD) 

-Lalit Yadav (RJD) 

-Samir Kumar Mahaseth (RJD) 

-Chandrashekhar (RJD) 

-Jitendra Kumar Rai (RJD) 

-Anita Devi (RJD) 

-Sudhakar Singh (RJD) 

-Md Israil Mansuri (RJD) 26. Surendra Ram (RJD) 

-Kartikeya Singh (RJD) -

Shahnawaz Alam (RJD) 

-Shamim Ahmed (RJD) 

Two Congress ministers

-Afaque Alam (Congress) 

-Murari Gautam (Congress) 

Independent and HAM

-Santosh Kumar Suman (HAM) 

-Sumit Kumar Singh (Independent) 

Here's a look at which minister was given which potfolio

