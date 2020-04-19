Full list of services and activities which will begin from tomorrow

The Union Home Ministry has released a list of services and activities which are being allowed to open from Monday during the extended covid-19 lockdown . The exemption will be applicable from 20 April, in those areas of the country where the effect of coronavirus is negligible, or which are less affected areas. The list, tweeted by Union Law and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, includes healthcare, agriculture, horticulture, fisheries and animal husbandry.

The govt has given exemptions for the essential activities and services to maintain the supply chain, and the list has been released. However, these services will not be allowed in the coronavirus Containment Zones.

Here's the complete list of services and activities to be allowed operation from Monday:

1) All Health Services (including AYUSH) to remain functional

2) All agricultural and horticultural activities to remain fully functional

3) Operations of the fishing (marine/inland) aquaculture industry to remain functional

4) Plantation activities such as tea, coffee and rubber plantations to remain functional with maximum of 50% workers.

5) Animal husbandry activities to remain functional

6) Financial sector to remain functional

7) Social sector to remain functional

8) MNREGA works are allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and face mask

9) Public Utilities to remain functional

10) Movement of loading and unloading of goods/cargo (inter and intra) State is allowed

11) Supply of essential goods is allowed

12) Commercial and Private establishments will be allowed to operate

13) Industries/ Industrial Establishments (both Government and Private) will be allowed to operate

14) Construction activities will be allowed to operate

15) Private vehicles for emergency services, including medical and veterinary care and for procuring essential commodities and all personnel traveling to place of work in exempted categories as per the instructions of State/UT local authority are allowed.

16) Offices of the Government of India and Offices of the State and UT Governments will remain open



