Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh will go under complete lockdown starting April 30 evening till 7 am on 4 May, news agency ANI reported. "Lockdown in the state will now remain imposed from Friday evenings to 7 am on Tuesdays. The decision has been taken in the wake of COVID19 situation," ANI tweeted.

On Wednesday, the state recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 266 more people succumbing to disease, while 29,824 new cases pushed the tally to 11,82,848. The death toll in the state now stands at 11,943.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,00,041, the statement said.

Earlier this week, the Yogi Adityanath-led government had announced that there would be a weekend lockdown in place in UP till further orders. The weekend lockdown in the state came as an addition to an already existing night curfew.

The move by the UP Government came after the Supreme Court stayed an Allahabad High Court order asking the state government to impose strict restrictions till April 26 in five cities amid the surge in Covid-19 cases—Allahabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Nagar and Gorakhpur.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said thatretired doctors and para-medical staff can be roped in to increase manpower in hospitals. "Many of those who had emerged victorious in the battle against COVID-19 are willing to serve the patients. In this context, in order to increase the manpower at hospitals, experiences of retired doctors, lab technicians and para-medical staff along with retired personnel of the armed forces can be availed," he said at a virtual high-level review meeting.





