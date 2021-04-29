Full lockdown in Uttar Pradesh from tomorrow. Details here

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said thatretired doctors and para-medical staff can be roped in to increase manpower in hospitals. "Many of those who had emerged victorious in the battle against COVID-19 are willing to serve the patients. In this context, in order to increase the manpower at hospitals, experiences of retired doctors, lab technicians and para-medical staff along with retired personnel of the armed forces can be availed," he said at a virtual high-level review meeting.