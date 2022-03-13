In otherwise harsh conditions along the high Himalayas, our jawans can often be seen patrolling the country's borders. However, ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) has shared an entertaining video of jawans playing 'kabaddi' amid sub-zero temperatures in the high Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh.

The viral video footage shows ITBP jawans playing Kabaddi in an area covered with snow. "Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) playing Kabaddi in the high Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh," ITBP's official handle tweeted, adding that jawans were "full of josh" and “playing in the snow".

The viral video received several responses from Twitter users, with people Indian Army. "Barf mei kabaddi khelne ka mazaa. Jai Hind (the joy of playing in the snow. Jai Hind)," said Dharmendra Kandra, a Twitter user. Another user said it was a beautiful video.

300 smartphones to kin of personnel killed on duty:

In another news, the border guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will distribute over 300 smartphones to the families of personnel killed in the line of duty, a senior officer said on Saturday.

An event was held at the ITBP headquarters in the CGOs complex on Lodhi Road where 12 such 'veer naris' (brave women) were honoured and handed over the phones.

Ritu Arora, the wife of ITBP director general Sanjay Arora, said the wives, mothers or family members of the troops can use the mobile phones to send their complaints to the online grievance redressal system of the force.

Such issues will be taken up immediately, she said.

ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said the Saturday event was part of the celebrations being held under the theme of 'azadi ka amrit mahotsav' to mark the 75 years of Indian independence.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.