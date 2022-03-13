‘Full of Josh’: ITBP jawans play 'snow kabaddi' in high Himalayas – Watch

‘Full of Josh’: ITBP jawans play 'snow kabaddi' in high Himalayas – Watch1 min read . 06:15 PM IST
- The video footage shows ITBP jawans playing Kabaddi in an area covered with snow in high altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In otherwise harsh conditions along the high Himalayas, our jawans can often be seen patrolling the country's borders. However, ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) has shared an entertaining video of jawans playing 'kabaddi' amid sub-zero temperatures in the high Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh.
In otherwise harsh conditions along the high Himalayas, our jawans can often be seen patrolling the country's borders. However, ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) has shared an entertaining video of jawans playing 'kabaddi' amid sub-zero temperatures in the high Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh.
The viral video footage shows ITBP jawans playing Kabaddi in an area covered with snow. "Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) playing Kabaddi in the high Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh," ITBP's official handle tweeted, adding that jawans were "full of josh" and “playing in the snow".
The viral video footage shows ITBP jawans playing Kabaddi in an area covered with snow. "Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) playing Kabaddi in the high Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh," ITBP's official handle tweeted, adding that jawans were "full of josh" and “playing in the snow".
The viral video received several responses from Twitter users, with people Indian Army. "Barf mei kabaddi khelne ka mazaa. Jai Hind (the joy of playing in the snow. Jai Hind)," said Dharmendra Kandra, a Twitter user. Another user said it was a beautiful video.
The viral video received several responses from Twitter users, with people Indian Army. "Barf mei kabaddi khelne ka mazaa. Jai Hind (the joy of playing in the snow. Jai Hind)," said Dharmendra Kandra, a Twitter user. Another user said it was a beautiful video.
300 smartphones to kin of personnel killed on duty:
300 smartphones to kin of personnel killed on duty:
In another news, the border guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will distribute over 300 smartphones to the families of personnel killed in the line of duty, a senior officer said on Saturday.
In another news, the border guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will distribute over 300 smartphones to the families of personnel killed in the line of duty, a senior officer said on Saturday.
An event was held at the ITBP headquarters in the CGOs complex on Lodhi Road where 12 such 'veer naris' (brave women) were honoured and handed over the phones.
An event was held at the ITBP headquarters in the CGOs complex on Lodhi Road where 12 such 'veer naris' (brave women) were honoured and handed over the phones.
Ritu Arora, the wife of ITBP director general Sanjay Arora, said the wives, mothers or family members of the troops can use the mobile phones to send their complaints to the online grievance redressal system of the force.
Ritu Arora, the wife of ITBP director general Sanjay Arora, said the wives, mothers or family members of the troops can use the mobile phones to send their complaints to the online grievance redressal system of the force.
Such issues will be taken up immediately, she said.
Such issues will be taken up immediately, she said.
ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said the Saturday event was part of the celebrations being held under the theme of 'azadi ka amrit mahotsav' to mark the 75 years of Indian independence.
ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said the Saturday event was part of the celebrations being held under the theme of 'azadi ka amrit mahotsav' to mark the 75 years of Indian independence.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!