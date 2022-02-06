Central government offices will resume 100% attendance for all employees starting Monday in view of an improvement in the Covid-19 situation, Union minister Jitendra Singh has said.

The decision was taken in view of a decline in the number of Covid-19 infections, the minister of state for personnel said on Sunday.

"A review of the pandemic situation was done today and in view of a decline in the number of Covid cases as well as a decline in the positivity rate, it has been decided that full office attendance shall be resumed from tomorrow and employees at all levels, without any exemption, shall attend office on a regular basis with effect from February 7, 2022," Singh said.

He further said the heads of the departments shall, however, ensure that the employees wear face masks at all times and continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The government had, on 31 January, extended the work-from-home arrangement for 50% of its employees below the level of under secretary till 15 February.

"But after obtaining inputs from the relevant quarters and a review of the situation, a fresh office memorandum has been issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), informing that all the employees at all levels, without any exemption, will report to office from tomorrow, that is, February 7," he added.

There will be no "work-from-home" option for any employee anymore, he added.

The personnel ministry had, on 3 January, issued an order allowing work from home for 50% of the employees below the level of under secretary till 31 January amid a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, India added 1,07,474 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally of Covid-19 infections to 4,21,88,138, while the active cases further declined to 12,25,011, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,01,979 with 865 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 2.90 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.91 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,06,637 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

With agency inputs

