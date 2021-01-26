Amid farmers' protest in the national capital, Indian Railways on Tuesday announced that it would offer a full refund to passengers who are unable to board trains departing from all stations of Delhi area up to 9 pm today.

The refund is applicable for all those passengers who are unable to reach station and catch trains from the national capital due to the ongoing farmers' agitation and deviation of routes due to tractor rally.

The refund can be applied through TDR and e-TDR for e-tickets, stated CPRO, Northern Railway.

Protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in the national capital and entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of the city today after hundreds of them deviated from pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathicharge and tear gas.

The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes.

However, chaos ensued as the farmers were adamant on heading towards central Delhi.

Later, he Ministry of Home Affairs issued a statement of temporarily suspending internet service in areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, among others, till midnight.

In the morning, groups of protesting farmers camping at Singhu and Tikri border points of the national capital broke police barricades to force their way into the city.

The entry and exit gates of more than 10 metro stations in central and north Delhi were temporarily closed on Tuesday following clashes between police and protesting farmers in part of the national capital.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation took to Twitter to inform the public about the temporary closure of metro station gates.

"Entry/exit gates of Indraprastha metro station are closed. Entry/exit gates of Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines are closed," the DMRC tweeted.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 28, demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops.









