Full refund of cancelled tickets for trains running from 1 June: Railways

Indian Railways today announced that it will be providing full refund for cancelled tickets for special trains which are scheduled to run from 1 June, 2020.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Railways has released the full list and other reservation rules for the 200 special trains the bookings for which began today from 10 am.

These trains also include the popular trains such as Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis and Poorva Express and more. Railways also said that these will have both AC and non-AC classes and fully reserved coaches.

The bookings of tickets can be done through online IRCTC website or app and advance reservation period shall be maximum 30 days for trains to be run from 1 June, Railways added.

However, according to reports, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal today said the booking of train tickets would resume at around 1.7 lakh common service centres across the country from 22 May. He further added that bookings will also resume at counters of different stations in the next two to three days.

Moreover, no unreserved tickets (UTS) will be issued and no tickets will be issued onboard to any passenger during the journey, it said, adding that no tatkal and premium tatkal booking shall be permitted.

RAC, waitlist to be generated but waiting list ticket-holders not permitted to board trains to be run from June 1, the national transporter said.

Here is the full list of the trains:

Earlier today, Union Railway minister Piyush Goyal said that the national transporter will offer more passenger trains soon, in an attempt to kickstart the economy after nearly two months of nationwide lockdown in order to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

“It’s time to bring the country back to normalcy. Towards this, we had started Rajdhani trains and now we will start operation of 200 trains across the country. Bookings have already started today," Goyal said in an interaction with Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sambit Patra, according to a Mint report.

The minister also said that reverse migration has also started across several cities, with workers booking train tickets to get back to their workplaces in the cities.

Apart from this, on Wednesday, the government also announced that domestic flights and civil aviation operations will resume from 25 May in a "calibrated" manner. According to the minister, special operating procedures (SOPs) for passenger movement are being separately issued.

"Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from 25 May. All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25 May. SOPs for passenger movement also being separately issued by Ministry," tweeted Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

However, Puri later added that the government is considering capping the prices of airline tickets, but "those will be comfortable".

"We are looking at some basic measures that could be taken relating to capping prices of airline tickets, but those will be comfortable," said Puri.

