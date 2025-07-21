Full text of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation letter: 'As I leave this esteemed office...'

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday stepping down from his post with immediate effect citing medical reasons.

He has sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu.

Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022.

Here's what Jagdeep Dhankhar said in resignation letter To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution.

I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency - the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure.

I express my deep gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister and the esteemed Council of Ministers. Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office.

The warmth, trust, and affection I have received from all the Hon'ble Members of Parliament would ever be cherished at and embedded in my memory.

I am deeply thankful for the invaluable experiences and insights I have gained as Vice President in our great democracy.

It has been a privilege and satisfaction to witness and partake in India's remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period. Serving in this transformative era of our nation's history has been a true honor.

As I leave this esteemed office, I am filled with pride in Bharat's global rise and phenomenal achievements and hold unwavering confidence in her brilliant future.

With the deepest respect and gratitude,

Jagdeep Dhankhar