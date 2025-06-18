‘Fully agree with you, Meloni,’ Modi bonds with Italy PM at G7 summit, talks about strong friendship | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada. During the meeting, PM Modi expressed his enthusiasm over deepening ties between India and Italy, and showed confidence that their bilateral relationship will continue to strengthen, benefiting both nations.

A video showed PM Modi greeting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with a handshake and engaging in a brief conversation with her during the summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s warm rapport has been capturing attention on social media, giving rise to the trending hashtag #Melodi.



PM Modi and Meloni have showcased their friendly rapport in videos and selfies, including one taken during the COP28 summit in Dubai, where Meloni shared a selfie with Modi, captioning it: “Good friends at COP28, #Melodi.”

PM Modi attends G7 summit Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived at the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge in Canada to attend the high-level gathering.

Canadian PM Mark Carney received PM Modi as he arrived at the venue of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

This marks his sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit and his first visit to Canada in a decade. PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the Calgary airport, where India's acting high commissioner, Chinmoy Naik, was among those who received him.

Upon arriving in Calgary, Canada, PM Modi on Monday (local time) said he will meet various leaders at the G7 Summit and share his thoughts on important global issues.

PM Modi said he will also emphasise the priorities of the Global South. This visit is part of PM Modi's three-nation official tour, which began with Cyprus and will conclude with Croatia.

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi will be participating in G7 discussions on the future of energy security, including diversification, technology, infrastructure and investment, to ensure access and affordability in a changing world.