Fully committed to India's defence endeavours, says Rafael's Eli Hefets

Overtime, Rafael has also signed joint venture contracts with leading Indian defence companies like Kalyani Group (KRAS) and Astra Microwave (Astra Rafael Communication System). These strategic technology partnerships and joint ventures have led towards substantial and effective transfer of technology to India, enhancement of local production and skills, building and working on projects with superior caliber, and have laid the necessary infrastructure to facilitate export activity. This kind of activity has widened supply chains, and is playing an important role in supporting India's economic stance, especially post-Corona, creating employment, and bolstering its efforts to become a significant exporter of technology. We have identified nearly 100 MSMEs fully qualified to manufacture defence sub-systems.