The Barrackpore police said on Thursday that both Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress workers were responsible for the crude bomb attack near BJP MP Arjun Singh's office-cum-residence in West Bengal's Bhatpara, reported news agency ANI.

"It's fully political. Both TMC and BJP workers hurled bombs at each other and vandalized locals' houses. Probe underway, culprits will be arrested," Barrackpore Police Commissioner Ajay Nand.

Arjun Singh on Wednesday had alleged that more than a dozen bombs were hurled near his office-cum-residence 'Mazdoor Bhawan' by Trinamool Congress goons.

At least three people, including a child, suffered injuries due to the attack.

Singh also alleged that bombs have been hurled at around 15 places by three people and their associates in Jagaddal area of Bhatpara, North 24 Parganas.

"We are informing the police that criminals are roaming around with arms. The police are doing nothing. Bombs have been hurled at around 15 places and CCTV cameras installed by police have been broken by three people and their associates. Three persons suffered injuries, one has been admitted to hospital. The police are inactive. We will also complain to Election Commission," Singh said.

"This evening, more than dozens of bombs were hurled at nearby my office-cum-residence 'Mazdoor Bhawan'. This attack was done by Trinamool Congress goons. The local residents are in fear. The administration should ensure the safety of the citizens," Singh wrote on Twitter.

The Member of Parliament also alleged that a bomb was hurled targeting his vehicle after the bombing incident.

"After the bombing incident in the evening near my office-cum-residence, when I returned in the night, a bomb was hurled targeting my vehicle and that too in presence of West Bengal Police. Serious condition of lawlessness in the area. Where is administration?" he tweeted.

On Thursday, Singh once again targetted TMC for the attack.

"Police Commissioner is biased, bomb attack happened in Police's presence. If it was a counterattack, where is the proof? CCTV cameras were broken. When TMC people kill, there's no footage, but if BJP carries out a procession, there's footage," he said.

Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy said that the party will approach the Election Commission over the attack.

"We will approach the Election Commission regarding the incident," party national vice president Mukul Roy told news agency ANI.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from 27 March with the final round of voting taking place on 29 April. The counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

