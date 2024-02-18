Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday that it is fully prepared to conduct the 2024 Parliamentary and state assembly elections, simultaneously in Odisha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are fully prepared to conduct 2024 Parliamentary elections and state assembly elections. Every preparation is almost complete. I request all voters to come and participate in the festival of democracy, whether youths, women, or those staying in inaccessible areas," Kumar said addressing a press conference.

The CEC informed that the Vidhan Sabha elections in Odisha will end by June 24, 2024 and the Parliamentary elections will end by June 16.

Speaking about the meeting with political parties in Odisha, the CEC said that several political parties have raised the apprehension that the state government machinery is not neutral and a "level-playing field" should be established.

"They raised the demand to ensure that we maintain the neutrality of the government machinery. Many parties stated that the administration is perceived to be not neutral. They favour the party in power. Therefore the level-playing field should be established," Kumar said.

"There was also an apprehension that the facilities and the entitlements that are given to the political parties like grounds, vehicles and loudspeakers are not provided equally," he added.

ECI to follow apex court order on electoral bonds issue: poll panel chief Rajiv Kumar Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday said the poll panel will act in accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court regarding the electoral bonds scheme.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar said the commission always works on the basis of transparency in information flow and involvement.

"In its affidavit to the top court, the commission said it is in favour of transparency and when the order is issued, it will take action as directed by the SC," Kumar said.

To a question related to a case pending in the SC on conducting elections without EVMs, the chief election commissioner said, "Let the decision come…if required, changes will be made as per the court’s direction."

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the electoral bonds scheme, saying it violates the right to information and the freedom of speech and expression under the Constitution.

It has delivered a unanimous verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the legal validity of the central government's electoral bonds scheme, which allowed for anonymous funding to political parties.

The SC has directed banks to stop further issuance of electoral bonds and the State Bank of India (SBI) shall submit details of electoral bonds purchased to date since April 12, 2019, to the Election Commission.

*With Agency Inputs

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

