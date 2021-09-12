The UAE will lift its restrictions on entry for fully vaccinated residents from Sunday. As per the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA), countries from which residents can fly into the UAE from today (12 September) are India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan.

The decision to lift the travel ban comes as Dubai is preparing to open the Expo 2020 world fair on October 1 after a year-long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Requirements for arrival

1) Residents will need to apply via the website of the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship (ICA).

2) Residents will have to complete the vaccination application in order to get the necessary approval.

3) They have to present approved vaccination certification upon departure for the UAE.

4) In addition to this, a negative PCR test result, done within 48 hours before departure at an approved lab that has a QR code, should be presented before departure.

5) The passengers will have to undertake a Rapid PCR test before boarding and another PCR test on the fourth and eight-day of arrival while complying with all precautionary measures in place.

6) Children under 16 years old are exempt from these procedures.

Other countries where Indians can travel

If an Indian air traveller has received both the doses of Covishield Covid-19 vaccine they can visit 16 European countries - France, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

They can also travel to UK, Qatar, Mexico, Turkey, Panama, Bahrain, Barbados and Rwanda but with certain riders. The flyers will have to mandatorily undergo quarantine. Additionally, most of these countries require a negative RT-PCR report with the test conducted within 72 hours before boarding and a compulsory Covid test on arrival.

