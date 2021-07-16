Passengers arriving at airports or railway stations in Assam from outside the state or abroad will have to mandatory undergo the Covid-19 test upon arrival in Assam.

Earlier, the Assam government had exempted fully vaccinated people from mandatory testing on arrival at the airport or railway stations.

In an official statement, the Assam government said, "Covid positivity rate is observed even in some of the person(s) who have received tow doses of vaccination in a few instances; therefore, this earlier ordered ate June 25, exempting people who have been vaccinated with two doses of Covid-19 vaccine from mandatory testing on arrival at airports or railway stations in Assam, is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect".

Assam's Covid-19 caseload has surged to 5,42,445 while the death toll stood at 4,937, so far.

The current death rate is 0.91% and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.

As many as 2,498 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recovered cases to 5,17,041 with an overall recovery rate of 95.32%

The number of active cases in the state is 19,120.

