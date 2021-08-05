NEW DELHI : The central government has informed states that there is no need for mandatory RT-PCR reports to allow entry for those who have received both doses of covid-19 vaccines.

Noting that several states are insisting on such certificates even after full vaccination, the government said that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) had concluded in May that if a person is fully vaccinated, there shouldn’t be a requirement for a negative RT-PCR test report for travel.

“The Union health ministry has communicated to the states regarding this. Covid-19 vaccines provide strong immunity and protection against the disease. With the ongoing pandemic, RT-PCR testing should be done where it is required. For travel purposes, full vaccination certificate is sufficient," said Dr N.K. Arora, who chairs India’s covid-19 working group of the NTAGI.

States have been applying diverse rules in this respect—The Tamil Nadu government has mandated a negative RT-PCR test report and a complete covid-19 vaccination (with two doses) certificate for people coming from Kerala. The rule took effect on Wednesday, amid the huge number of covid-19 cases in the bordering state.

Similarly, from Thursday, passengers travelling from Kerala to Chennai can enter only if they produce an RT-PCR test negative certificate. Karnataka has also made RT-PCR negative reports mandatory for people entering from Kerala and Maharashtra.

The Chhattisgarh government has made it mandatory for passengers arriving by air to produce a negative RT-PCR report. Goa has mandated the tests for travellers from Kerala.

Starting 8 August, all passengers flying to West Bengal from Pune, Mumbai and Chennai must produce a mandatory RT-PCR negative report at the time of boarding for the test conducted within 72 hours of flight departure.

At least eight states are showing high reproductive number of infections with Himachal Pradesh having the highest value of 1.4 followed by Jammu & Kashmir (1.4), Lakshadweep (1.3) Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, Karnataka, Puducherry and Kerala.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.