Fund allocation for rural jobs as per demand: Nirmala Sitharaman
- Fund allocation for MGNREGA has not come down. It's a demand driven scheme: FM stated
New Delhi: There is no reduction in fund allocation for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme in the Union Budget 2023, and the provision may increase with growing demand, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.
