Fund-starved Andhra govt eyes lottery route to raise resources

States have relied heavily on borrowing money from the markets to combat the covid-19 health crisis, but they have hit the borrowing ceiling. As part of the announcement made for the ₹20 trillion stimulus package, the borrowing limit for states under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM) has been increased to 5% of gross state domestic product (GSDP) from 3% at present for FY21, subject to them carrying out specific reforms.