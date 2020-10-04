Fund-starved Andhra Pradesh govt explores floating casinos off Vizag coast

There are limited avenues for states to raise taxes after the introduction of the GST in 2017. With Andhra Pradesh’s outstanding liabilities to the tune of Rs3.62 trillion, the Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy government is looking at options beyond raising taxes on fuels, liquor and tobacco; to offset drastic revenue shortfalls because of the coronavirus lockdown. The state government raised alcohol prices by around 75% during the lockdown, to offset drastic revenue shortfalls because of the coronavirus lockdown.