Fundamental revisit of fiscal deficit target discussed: Finance Commission Chief

NEW DELHI : Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC), which is set to give its report by October end to the President on revenue sharing between the Centre and states discussed on Friday a fundamental revisit of fiscal deficit targets, chairperson N K Singh said at a briefing.

The plan to revisit the framework for fiscal prudence comes at a time the spending needs of the Centre and states have gone through the roof, while economic growth and revenue receipts have plummeted.

Members of the FFC and experts invited discussed the issue of revamping the way targets for fiscal deficit, or gaps in revenue that central and state governments meet by borrowing, is prescribed.

One idea discussed, Singh said, is to shift to prescribing a range of fiscal deficit rather than a specific target. “Looking at the uncertainties, I did say that I felt there was merit in looking at a range than looking at a number," Singh said.

Accordingly, the target to be set could be 2.8-3.2% instead of say, 3%, Singh said citing hypothetical numbers. The Commission also discussed the need for giving a fixed target, which could be the mean of the range specified, such as the inflation target of the Reserve Bank of India, to prevent any bias for taking the upper end of the range as the target.

The borrowings by central and state governments is set to go up significantly this year, reflecting the fiscal challenges faced by policy makers. In this fiscal, the combined debt of central and state governments could be as high as 82-83% of gross domestic product (GDP), way above the preferred 60%, Singh said.

Singh said that on setting the fiscal consolidation roadmap, many felt that the debt to GDP target of the general budget (of centre and states together) was an area that needs to be revisited.

“Debt to GDP ratio (this year) may be way upwards of what it has historically been," Singh said, adding that the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management committee he had headed, had suggested 60% to be the preferred debt to GDP ratio.

The central government has already raised its borrowing target for the current year by over 53% to ₹12 trillion, while states’ borrowing limits have been raised from 3% of gross state domestic product (GSDP) to 5%, subject to certain riders. Also, a plan to help states meet their Goods and Services Tax (GST) shortfall being discussed in the GST Council involves extra borrowing beyond this limit.

Singh clarified that these were suggestions discussed and that the Constitutional body was yet to take a call. The government will table the report in Parliament once submitted by the Commission. The Commission will look into the suggestions in its effort to make its recommendations more in tune with reality. The Commission’s recommendations will apply for the years FY22-FY26.

An official statement said different views were expressed at the meeting on the GDP growth in the current year and the growth revival that is likely in the subsequent years. The economic advisory council of the FFC felt that the general government debt relative to GDP is likely to increase steeply in the initial years, however, the purpose should be to endeavour to bring it down in the subsequent years, said the statement.

