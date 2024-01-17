Funding slowdown helped IPV strike good deals in 2023
The investment deals took very long to close, and this helped IPV in carefully finalizing its own investment decisions, co-founder Mitesh Shah said
Bengaluru: It was a buyer’s market for angel investment company Inflection Point Ventures insofar as 2023 goes. A funding slowdown for startups led to a correction in their valuations. A subdued investor activity meant there was no fear of missing out (FOMO), helping the Gurugram-based company make better investment decisions at ease, its co-founder Mitesh Shah said.