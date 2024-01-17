 Funding slowdown helped IPV strike good deals in 2023 | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 17 2024 15:59:06
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.65 -4.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,536.90 -8.46%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 980.35 -2.85%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 482.30 -0.56%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 805.55 -1.63%
Business News/ News / India/  Funding slowdown helped IPV strike good deals in 2023
Back Back

Funding slowdown helped IPV strike good deals in 2023

 Samiksha Goel

The investment deals took very long to close, and this helped IPV in carefully finalizing its own investment decisions, co-founder Mitesh Shah said

Mitesh Shah, co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures.Premium
Mitesh Shah, co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures.

Bengaluru: It was a buyer’s market for angel investment company Inflection Point Ventures insofar as 2023 goes. A funding slowdown for startups led to a correction in their valuations. A subdued investor activity meant there was no fear of missing out (FOMO), helping the Gurugram-based company make better investment decisions at ease, its co-founder Mitesh Shah said.

Venture capital funds were on the fringes last year, Shah said, adding that Series A financing rounds that would usually take 3-4 months to close, suddenly started taking 8-9 months.

“We started last year on a muted note on the external environment. It seemed it will be a difficult year for startups to raise funds, and for our existing entities to raise follow-on rounds, and for us to secure exits. It also meant it would be an investor’s market, as there would be plenty of opportunity for us to invest at good valuations," he said.

The investment deals took very long to close, and this helped IPV in carefully finalizing its own investment decisions, Shah said, pointing out that there was no fear of missing out in the market.

“We were happy because FOMO destroys sanity. In 2022, while there was quality deal flow, there were many new investors and much liquidity chasing few startups. In 2023, investors started realizing we should wait for some exits and investor activity generally slowed down."

“In terms of quantity, there was never a dearth. In terms of quality, I am very happy that we managed to grab some good deals and the environment helped us because the valuations were much more sane," he said.

In 2020, the early-stage investment platform looked at about 4,000 startups and ended up investing in about 57, according to Shah. In 2023, it looked at about 5,500 startups and invested in 57-58.

“In 2022, we did 15 exits and last year also we did 15 exits."

The firm invested in startups like dairy-tech startup Happy Nature, AI platform EaseMyAI and frozen food startup FroGo among others.

Talking about valuations, Shah gave an example of corrections in the D2C market. “While valuations skyrocketed to six to eight times of revenue, today they have corrected to two-three times ."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 17 Jan 2024, 09:54 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App