The report said the number of unicorns stand at 84 right now as against 51 in the year-ago period, and there are 122 others valued at over $200 million, which can achieve the unicorn status in the next 2 to 4 years
Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and rising inflation and interest rates, the whispers of a funding winter started in the startup ecosystem in early-May this year.
Despite the ongoing 'funding winter', which can impact valuations of startups, the number of unicorns or startups valued at more than $1 billion will grow by 122 to cross the 200 firms mark in the next four years, Hurun Research Institute said on Wednesday.
The report said the number of unicorns stand at 84 right now as against 51 in the year-ago period, and there are 122 others valued at over $200 million, which can achieve the unicorn status in the next 2 to 4 years.
Despite slowdown in funding, India has still managed to create more unicorns in the first five months of 2022 compared to the year before.
As many as 14 Indian firms turned unicorns between January and June 1, 2022, as per a report by market intelligence provider Tracxn. Last year, the number stood at 13 during the same time frame.
Notably, 2021 was the best year for Indian startups especially in terms of unicorn creation.
Liquidity conditions getting tighter globally
Reports says a 'funding winter' is upon the otherwise fledgling Indian startup ecosystem due to various reasons like liquidity conditions getting tighter all across the world.
The report, which has been done in association with ASK Private Wealth, said the 122 companies most likely to achieve the 'unicorn' status are valued at $49 billion, which is a 36% jump since 2021.
These 122 firms employ 82,300 people currently, according to the ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Future Unicorn Index 2022.
Venture capital fund Sequoia is the most popular backer of such companies, with 39 of the 122 having received funding from it, and is followed by Tiger Global in 27.
The list classified start-ups into two, and said that 51 companies can achieve unicorn status in two years while 71 can do so in up to four years.
The 2017-founded logistics tech start-up Shiprocket is most likely to achieve the unicorn status, followed by quick commerce company Zepto and e-commerce player Turtlemint, it said.
"The country's start-up ecosystem is expanding at an unprecedented rate. In just one year, the number of Unicorns has increased by 65 per cent," Hurun India's managing director and chief researcher Anas Rahman Junaid stated.
In India, the funding raised by startups has been on a month-on-month decline since the April month of CY22. The Indian startups have reportedly raised a combined $16.7 billion till May this year.
According to reports, Indian startups have raised $1.6 billion across 117 deals, a 53% decline month-on-month from April’s fundraise of $3.4 billion.
