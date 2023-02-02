Funds go to medtech R&D in push for healthcare exports
- The budgetary allocation for the ministry of health and family welfare for FY24 is at ₹86,175, compared to ₹76,370 crore for 2022-23
New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a slew of measures for the health and pharmaceuticals industry, including greater push for research and innovation to boost the medtech sector as well as seeking to eradicate Sickle Cell Anaemia “in a mission mode" by 2047. The budgetary allocation for the ministry of health and family welfare for FY24 is at ₹86,175, compared to ₹76,370 crore for 2022-23.
