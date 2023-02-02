Funds go to medtech R&D in push for healthcare exports

Industry experts said the moves will help promote the pharma and medical devices sectors and create a favourable environment for businesses. India imports ₹63,000 crore worth of medical devices every year, and the Centre aims to increase India’s share in global manufacturing of such devices. “ICMR labs will be made available to the corporate and manufacturing sectors for developing medtech products, which will benefit medtech startups that may not have adequate resources to set up their own labs. Multi-dimensional medical devices segment courses will create talent for the sector that faces a dearth of qualified manpower," said Jatin Mahajan, secretary, Association of Diagnostic Manufacturers of India, and MD, J Mitra & Co.