Funds of $1 billion to fight covid-19 donated so far, more to come, says WHO

New Delhi: Funds of nearly $1 billion has already been donated to bolster access to life-saving tests, treatments and vaccines to end covid-19 and more is expected to come from across sectors in the world, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

The World Bank has pledged $12 billion to support developing countries to purchase covid-19 vaccines as soon as they are available. This is yet to be ratified by their shareholders. Also, coalition of 16 pharmaceutical companies and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation signed an agreement to cooperate on vaccine manufacturing and to scale up production, the global public health agency said.

So far countries, such as the UK, have pledged £571 million for COVAX pillar (vaccines) of the Access to covid-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, of which up to £500 million is to support low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). This includes a commitment to match £1 for every $4 committed by others up to £250 million. Canada has promised CAD 440 million ($332 million) of which CAD 220 million ($166 million) is to support LMICs, and Germany-EUR, 100 million ($117 million), all of which is to support LMICs. Similarly, Sweden has pledged $10 million for COVAX.

The ACT Accelerator, which was co-launched by the WHO, European Commission, France and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation five months ago, needs an additional $35 billion to realize its goals of producing 2 billion vaccine doses, 245 million treatments and 500 million tests. Most urgently, the ACT Accelerator requires $15 billion to support immediate capacity-building—for research and development, manufacturing, procurement and delivery systems—by the end of the year.

“We still have a significant funding gap to close. Fully financing the ACT Accelerator will help to control the pandemic, restore confidence and stimulate the global recovery," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general, WHO.

The World Bank unveiled plans this week for a significant financial commitment to support developing countries to purchase covid-19 vaccines as soon as they are available.

World Bank president David Malpass said that once the plans are ratified by stakeholders, “having up to $12 billion available in finance will be a game-changer because once a safe and effective vaccine is available, it will allow people to resume their lives with confidence."

WHO recently announced a set of agreements to make affordable, high-quality covid-19 antigen rapid tests available for LMICs, .

As part of this comprehensive, end-to-end effort, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has executed separate volume guarantee agreements with rapid diagnostic test (RDT) producers Abbott and SD Biosensor. These two arrangements will make available to LMICs 120 million antigen rapid diagnostic tests (Ag RDTs)—priced at a maximum of $5 per unit—over a period of six months. These tests provide results in 15–30 minutes, rather than hours or days, and will enable expansion of testing, particularly in countries that do not have extensive laboratory facilities or trained health workers to implement molecular (polymerase-chain reaction or PCR) tests.

The tests developed by Abbott and SD Biosensor are highly portable, reliable, and easy to administer, making testing possible in near-person, decentralized healthcare settings. Both companies’ tests are faster and cheaper than laboratory-based tests, enabling countries to increase the pace of testing, tracing and treating people for covid-19 at the point of care, particularly in areas with under-resourced health systems. A number of other Ag RDTs are at various stages of development and assessment.

