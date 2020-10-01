Funds of $1 billion to fight covid-19 donated so far, more to come, says WHO

So far countries, such as the UK, have pledged £571 million for COVAX pillar (vaccines) of the Access to covid-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, of which up to £500 million is to support low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). This includes a commitment to match £1 for every $4 committed by others up to £250 million. Canada has promised CAD 440 million ($332 million) of which CAD 220 million ($166 million) is to support LMICs, and Germany-EUR, 100 million ($117 million), all of which is to support LMICs. Similarly, Sweden has pledged $10 million for COVAX.