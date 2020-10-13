Funds won't be a constraint for coronavirus vaccination: Expenditure secretary

Asked whether the vaccination will be free of cost for all citizens, Somanathan said he didn’t mean that. “Those matters health ministry will decide and strictly I am not commenting on that. What I am saying is there won’t be any budgetary stringency affecting vaccination. I am not necessarily saying it will be free. Whether people who can afford should pay or not is a separate issue. Certainly those who need vaccine and cannot (pay), government will ensure that they get it. Sometimes when you don’t charge, it is abused. It is diverted to commercial market. So we have to be careful," he added.