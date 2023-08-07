Funds worth ₹215 crore frozen: US targets Indian diamond sellers over alleged Russia connection: Report2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 08:01 AM IST
OFAC has frozen $26m in fund transfers from Indian jewellers allegedly involved in importing rough diamonds from Russia.
The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has taken action against multiple offshore firms owned by Indian jewellers. Over the past few months, approximately $26 million ( ₹215 crore) worth of fund transfers have been frozen by OFAC, targeting entities allegedly involved in the import of rough diamonds sourced from Russia, The Economic Times reported.