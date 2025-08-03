Furniture & interiors damaged, liquor bottles smashed: MNS workers vandalise dance bar in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Police on Sunday said that activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) launched an attack at a dance bar in Panvel and vandalised the premises.

The police said that the incident took place late on Saturday night.

The police official added that a group of MNS workers stormed into Night Riders Bar on the outskirts of Panvel, and allegedly vandalised furniture, smashed liquor bottles, and caused severe damage to the property.

A video of the same surfaced on social media, which showed broken tables, shattered glass, and ransacked interiors of the establishment.

"Dance bars have no place in the sacred land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We will not allow such obscenity to thrive in Panvel or anywhere else in the state," reported PTI quoting an MNS functionary, on the condition of anonymity.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Taking congnisance of the incident, the Panvel police have initiated a probe.

"We are collecting the CCTV footage and taking statements from witnesses. No one is above the law," the official told reporters. No arrests have yet been made in the case.

The bar's owners have not yet issues a statement. However, reports say the establishment suffered significant financial damage.

A few days ago, a video footage surfaced online showing a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) functionary slapping an employee of a gaming centre in Maharashtra's Thane district, inviting criticism for his action.

The incident took place on Tuesday after alleged complaints were made that children were frequently visiting the gaming zone, located in Kalyan town skipping school and stealing money from their homes.