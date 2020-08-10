Home >News >India >Further hearing needed in 2009 contempt case against Bhushan, Tejpal: SC
The Supreme Court of India. (Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
The Supreme Court of India. (Ramesh Pathania/Mint)

Further hearing needed in 2009 contempt case against Bhushan, Tejpal: SC

1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2020, 12:06 PM IST PTI

  • The top court had in November 2009 issued contempt notice to Bhushan and Tejpal for allegedly casting aspersions on some sitting and former top court judges
  • The bench, also comprising justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murari, has posted the matter for hearing on August 17.

NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Monday said further hearing was required in the 2009 criminal contempt case against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan and journalist Tarun Tejpal.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said that it will hear the matter and deal with the issue of whether comment on corruption against judges per se amounted to contempt or not.

The bench, also comprising justices B R Gavai and Krishna Murari, has posted the matter for hearing on August 17.

The top court had in November 2009 issued contempt notice to Bhushan and Tejpal for allegedly casting aspersions on some sitting and former top court judges in an interview to a news magazine. Tejpal was then editor of the magazine.

On August 4, the apex court had made clear to Bhushan and Tejpal that it would hear the case against them, if it does not accept their “explanation" or "apology" in the matter.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The JEE Main examination will be held between September 1 to 6 while JEE advanced exam will take place on September 27. (HT)

Petition seeking postponement of NEET, JEE exams filed in Supreme Court

1 min read . 09:36 AM IST
Allegedly, Prashant Bhushan in his statement had opinioned that half of 16 former Chief Justices of India were corrupt. (HT)

SC refuses Prashant Bhushan's 'regret', to hear contempt case against him

2 min read . 12:05 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout