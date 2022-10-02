Further rate hike to hit real estate sector badly, says Credai

Further rate hike to hit real estate sector badly, says Credai2 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 09:37 PM IST
With the latest hike, the repo rate or the short-term lending rate at which banks borrow from the central bank is now close to 6 per cent
A realtors’ body, Credai, on Sunday said the rate increase was steeper than expected, but if any further rate hike will adversely affect the sector as it gets passed on to the home buyers.