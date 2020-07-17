Fury of Covid-19 provides context for rebirth and reform of the UN: PM Modi

The comments come against the backdrop of multilateralism coming under increasing stress with countries of the world growing more nationalistic in recent years. The US has announced that it is pulling out of bodies like the World Health Organisation after criticizing it for its less than accurate assessment of the impact of the covid-19 pandemic. The US has also been stymieing the working of institutions like the World Trade Organisation. Tensions between the US and China over a host of issues including quarrels over the origin of the covid-19 pandemic had resulted in the UN Security Council being unable to come out with a statement on the pandemic.