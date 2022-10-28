‘Future belongs to India’: Russian President Putin praises PM Modi's governance

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday as a "patriot" who always defended India's interests.
Putin who made a major appearance at the annual Valdai discussion club Thursday heaped praises on PM Modi's governance style.
"A lot has been done under the leadership of PM Modi. He is a patriot of his country. His idea of 'Make in India' matters both economic wise and ethics. Future belongs to India, it can be proud of the fact that it's the largest democracy in the world," the Russian President said.
Russia's top head said, " Modi is one of those people in the world who is capable of conducting independent foreign policy in the interest of his nation despite any attempts to do some detente or limit something".
Putin, 70, also appreciated India's progress with respect to development from "being a British colony to a modern state".
Putin stated, "Almost 1.5 billion people and tangible development results give reasons for everyone's respect and admiration for India".
Further speaking about the closeness between India and Russia, Putin asserted, "We have a special relationship with India. It has been underpinned by a close ally relationship of many decades. We've never had any difficult issues and supported each other & that's happening right now. I'm sure it'll happen in the future".
On agricultural trade between the two countries, Russian President Putin said, "PM Modi has asked me to increase the supply of fertilisers which's very important for Indian agriculture. We have increased volume by 7.6 times. Trade in agriculture has almost doubled".
"I am sure India has a great future and an increasing role in global affairs," Putin added.
Additionally, Putin said there was no need for Russia to launch a nuclear strike on Ukraine, and denied his country had ever discussed the use of atomic weapons in the war, now in its ninth month.
Putin claimed Russia has only used “hints" in response to repeated US and European discussions of a possible atomic conflict, telling an audience of foreign-policy experts that the West was trying to influence Moscow’s friends and allies by showing “how terrible Russia is."
Speaking at a conference of international foreign policy experts, Putin said it's pointless for Russia to strike Ukraine with nuclear weapons.
“We see no need for that," Putin said. “There is no point in that, neither political nor military."
