‘Future conflicts to be unpredictable, need to keep vigil’1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 10:44 PM IST
Rajnath Singh witnessed operational demonstrations at sea that highlighted the navy’s capability to undertake multi-dimensional missions towards safeguarding India’s maritime interests, the defence ministry said in a statement.
New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said future conflicts would be unpredictable and stressed on the need for constant vigil while reviewing the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy during the bi-annual Naval Commanders’ Conference held on board India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×