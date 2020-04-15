Future group stocks in limelight with most in upper circuit on higher volumes

Future Retail, Future Consumer, Future Supply each hit 5% upper circuit in Wednesday’s session, third consecutive day they have hit the limit. Future Enterprises gained for fifth session.

All these stocks have fallen between 54% and 80% so far this year amid worries of growing debt. Analysts attribute the recent fall in stock prices to a combination of high cost funds from private equities and promoters pledging stakes. As of September 2019, total consolidated debt of these four companies is at ₹11,854.31 crore

Then shares have also been under pressure due to the stores of the companies being shut with little economic activity happening in the country.

On 15 March, Fitch Ratings said that high pledged promoter shareholding at Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail could trigger a “change of control" event for its dollar bond holders in the event of a default by the promoters. On 2 April, it downgraded the company’s rating and put the company on rating watch negative list, reflecting heightened risk to its liquidity position.

The Bombay High Court on 31 March restrained IDBI Trusteeship and others from selling the pledged shares in the company until further orders.