Future India will be led by women: Anil Agarwal2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 08:24 AM IST
India at 100 will be led by women, Vedanta founder Anil Agarwal said.
Vedanta Resources founder Anil Agarwal has predicted that India at 100 will be led by women. Agarwal, in his latest LinkedIn post, shared a picture of himself with female cadets while publishing a post on his vision of India in the next 25 years.
