Vedanta Resources founder Anil Agarwal has predicted that India at 100 will be led by women. Agarwal, in his latest LinkedIn post, shared a picture of himself with female cadets while publishing a post on his vision of India in the next 25 years.

“India is a land where dreams lead to endless possibilities. I see so many young people with passion in their eyes who work tirelessly to build our great nation. A nation we all salute, with deep respect, on this special day," Agarwal wrote.

“Nothing makes me prouder than seeing our youth, especially our women, reach new heights - be it creating successful businesses or protecting us at Siachen glacier. Our women are not only leading our country, but also leading our companies and communities. From Rani Laxmibaii to Kalpana Chawla, zameen aur asmaan dono pe hamari betiyon ka raaj hai (our daughters are ruling everywhere, from the land to the sky)," added the billionaire businessman.

“As we celebrate our 74th Republic Day, I am confident that India@100 will be equally led by women who hold up half of our nation. Jai Hind," Agarwal concluded.

Agarwal earlier wrote about the similarities between a team captain and an entrepreneur. He came up with such thoughts while watching Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De India. According to him, both captains and entrepreneurs “have a strong team who work together to fulfil their dreams". “Entrepreneurs need to find the strength of each member to build a winning team, just like how they did in the movie," he wrote.

The Vedanta founder wrote that it was how he had built his dream team that helped him list the company on the London stock exchange.

A good team needs players with diverse expertise who can help the overall game plan," he added.

